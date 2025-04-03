Southampton Coach Hails Onuachu’s Display Vs Crystal Palace

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has heaped plaudits on Paul Onuachu following the club’s home draw against Crystal Palace.

The Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Palace at the St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night.





Onuachu opened scoring for the hosts with a superb header on 20 minutes.

Read Also: Akwuegbu Urges Super Eagles Recall For Musa, Iheanacho

Substitute Matheus Franca however equalised for Palace in stoppage time.

“He’s an incredible guy, always training hard. He has some good things and some bad things he can do better, but he’s one of those guys that is always working hard,” Juric told the club’s official website.

“I think we prepared a good game. I expected more from Mateus – for me he will have a great future because he’s a great guy, working hard and he gives us a lot this season, but in this first 45 minutes he didn’t do what I wanted from him. Paul [Onuachu] scored and put more energy.”

The Nigeria international has scored four goals in 20 league appearances for Southampton this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





