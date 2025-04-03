Akwuegbu Urges Super Eagles Recall For Musa, Iheanacho

Benedict Akwuegbu, a former Nigeria striker, has voiced his desire for the recall of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho to the Super Eagles squad, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho has recently been frozen out of the Eagles set-up, but is turning out well for EFL Championship side Middlesbrough as a loanee from Sevilla while Musa, who rejoined his boyhood club, Kano Pillars, from Turkish club, Sivasspor, has been in impressive form for the Sai Masu Gida side.





Speaking from his base in London, United Kingdom, on Thursday morning, Akwuegbu told Completesports.com that the two players remain crucial to the Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

“Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho should be recalled to the Super Eagles. They are experienced and in good form at the moment for their respective clubs,” Akwuegbu began.

“If Musa can perform so well for Kano Pillars despite the physical challenges of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), I believe he is still relevant to the Super Eagles’ quest for the 2026 World Cup ticket.

“He has skill, and he is scoring for his team. That is what the Super Eagles need right now—players with experience—and this is where Musa and Iheanacho come in.

“They should be invited for the next World Cup qualifiers. They still have a role to play in the Super Eagles’ World Cup campaign,” Akwuegbu stressed.

The Chairman of the Plateau State Chapter of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) further reiterated his confidence that Nigeria will not miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

“I am confident that the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup. There are still four games to play. We can win three of them, and with the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho adding quality to the team, I strongly believe the Super Eagles will be at the World Cup in 2026,” the former Heartland Assistant General Manager stated.

By Sab Osuji



