Super Eagles Move Up One Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles rose up one position in the latest men’s ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.

In the first ranking released by FIFA in 2025, the three-time African champions moved from 44th to 43rd position.





Eric Chelle’s side however dropped one spot in Africa, moving out of the top five on the continent.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Morocco, Pharaohs of Egypt, Desert Foxes of Algeria and Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire are the top ranked teams in Africa.



The Super Eagles were in action against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month.

The West Africans defeated the Amavubi 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Argentina extended their lead at the top of the ranking after booking their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain, France, England and Brazil all kept their place in the top five.

By Adeboye Amosu





