Nigerian Youngster Signs New Contract At Tottenham Hotspur

England-born midfielder of Nigerian descent Callum Olusesi has signed a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tottenham disclosed that Olusesi signed the new deal that will keep him at the club till 2029.





“We are delighted to announce that Callum Olusesi has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2029,” the club said.

“The 18-year-old central midfielder has risen through our Academy system and made his first team debut in our 3-2 victory against TSG Hoffenheim in the Europa League in January of this year.

“An England Under-18 international, Callum was part of our young side that won the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double in 2022/23 before making his Under-21s debut towards the end of our Premier League 2 title-winning campaign last year.

“Still technically eligible for the Under-18s, he began the current season with the Under-21s on a full-time basis and swiftly took over the captain’s armband, scoring his first goal at that level against Southampton in August.

“He has netted four times in nine Premier League 2 appearances so far this term.

“On the senior stage, he has been named in our first team squad on 21 occasions to date.”

By James Agberebi



