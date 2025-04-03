Done Deal : Nigerian Goalkeeper Joins Swedish Club Assyriska

Nigerian goalkeeper Osayi Kingdom has joined Swedish second division club Assyriska Sodertalje.

Osayi was previously on the books of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Rangers.





The shot stopper’s contract with Rangers was mutually terminated to ensure his move to Assyriska Sodertalje.

Meanwhile, the former Doma United goalie has penned a farewell letter to Rangers after his exit from the club.

“Dear Enugu Rangers International Family, As I bid farewell to this incredible team, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who made my time here unforgettable. From the management to the coaching staff, teammates, and loyal fans, your support and camaraderie have been invaluable,” Osayi wrote on X.

“I’m honored to have worn the Rangers’ jersey and contributed to the team’s success. The memories, lessons, and experiences gained will stay with me forever.

“Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this iconic club. I wish Enugu Rangers International continued success and glory in the years to come.”



