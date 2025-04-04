De Bruyne One Of Premier League’s Greatest Midfielders –Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Kevin De Bruyne as one of the greatest midfielders in the Premier League.

On Friday, De Bruyne annouced that he will be leaving City at the end of the season after 10 years.





The former Chelsea player took to social media to confirm his exit from the Premier League champions.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” he wrote.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.

“These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what – we won everything.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

“This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby, Guardiola said:”In the Premier League he is one of the greatest midfielders in this country and top of the Club. Great, if not the greatest. Always have respect for the players who play many roles and are incredible players to play 20 or 30 years in this Club.

“His assists, goals, and vision in the final third is so difficult to replace. Everyone can make actions to assist, how many years and games makes him unique… We’ve won a lot of trophies and he’s been involved in every single one. Remember him as part of this Club… I said to him the door is open for the rest of his life. He’s part of the family of this Club, his impact transcends what he’s done on the pitch, Kevin [De Bruyne] is one of them.”

On his relationship with De Bruyn, the Spanish coach added:”We’ve always had a special relationship. Kevin is a special person and player… How many games, meetings, training, food and bad moments. Hugs and shouts, he’s been involved for a decade, except holidays we were together… It’s an emotional moment like with Sergio [Aguero]… All the strikers here benefited from Kevin’s talent… Of course, we are going to enjoy the last two months together but emotionally it’s tough, it’s difficult.”

The Belgium captain moved to City from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55m.

The 33-year-old has won 16 trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

He has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City, but has started just 19 games this season.

Since De Bruyne joined City in 2015 he has the most Premier League assists (117), chances created (827) and big chances created (193).

He has the second-most assists in Premier League history, behind only Ryan Giggs (162).

He has the joint most Premier League player of the season awards with two – in 2019-20 and 2021-22 – alongside Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

He is level with Henry for the most assists in a single Premier League season, producing 20 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Also, he has won the most Premier League playmaker awards given to the player with the most assists, winning it three times (2017-18, 2019-20 and 2022-23).



