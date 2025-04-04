Osimhen Yet To Decide Future

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is yet to make up his mind on where he will play his football next season.

Osimhen is spending the season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.





The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals and registered seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

The Turkish Super Lig champions are desperate to keep the powerful striker permanently.

A number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international

The player declared that his priority at the moment is to help Galatasaray win the title.

“I haven’t decided about my future yet. Right now, my only focus is Galatasaray’s championship. I will make this team a champion,” the forward was quoted by Web Aslan.

By Adeboye Amosu



