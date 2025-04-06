NPFL: Rivers United Captain Emekayi Rallies Teammates Ahead Remo Stars Clash

Rivers United captain Temple Emekayi has urged his teammates to fight for maximum points against Remo Stars.

The Port Harcourt club have lost their last two games across all competitions against Bayelsa United and Beyond Limits FA.





Emekayi acknowledged the disappointment of their cup exit, but emphasized that the team has plenty to play for in the league.

“I know it will take a little bit to get going again, but I think what we are playing for in the league is enough motivation for all of us,” he told the club’s media.

Rivers United will host leaders Remo Stars at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Emekayi declared that it is important for the team to return to winning ways again.

“Every game now is so important, it has been for a while. It has been so tight and so competitive,” he added.

“We want to win something, and that’s been the big goal. But I think we can’t look too far ahead; we have to take it day by day, and game by game.

“Remo Stars is next, and we have to get ready for the next game. Then we move on from there.”

By Adeboye Amosu



