Nottingham Forest Boss Confirms Awoniyi’s Injury Blow

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Taiwo Awoniyi will spend time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Awoniyi sustained the injury in Forest’s 1-0 home win against Manchester United at the City Ground in midweek.





The Nigeria international missed the Tricky Trees 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

It is not certain when the striker will return to action.

“I don’t know [when they’ll be back]. It’s going to be day to day. He [Taiwo Awoniyi] felt something in his hamstring,” Santo said after the clash with Aston Villa.

Awoniyi’s injury is bad news for the Champions League-chasers, who already have Chris Wood struggling with a hip problem sustained while on international duty.

Forest remain in third position on the table despite the defeat at Villa Park.

By Adeboye Amosu



