Nigerian Youngster Grabs Double Hat-tricks In Man United’s U-18s 13-1 Win Vs Leeds

Manchester United U-18s secure an incredible 13-1 victory over fierce rivals Leeds United.

Among those 13 goals was a stunning double hat-trick scored by Victor Musa.





The 18-year-old scored five goals in just 25 minutes against Leeds before grabbing his sixth shortly before half-time.

Musa was born in Spain and holds a Nigerian passport through his parents.

Moving to England with his mum in 2017, the forward has represented both Spain and England at under-16 level.

A striker by trade, the 18-year-old can also play off the left flank and wore the captain’s armband during the U18 Premier League North clash.

Musa’s stunning 45 minutes started in the worst-possible manner after missing a penalty two minutes into the game.

He did, however, convert the rebound and didn’t look back.

Within 14 minutes, Musa had grabbed his first hat-trick with two neat finishes.

His fourth was the best of the lot, cutting inside and curling the ball into the bottom corner of the net, before the striker saw an effort blocked, before converting the rebound to make it five in 25 minutes.

Musa then endured something of a goal drought – going a staggering 20 minutes without a goal – but United didn’t need to worry with Jim Thwaites bagging a hat-trick of his own within the space of 11 first-half minutes.

The forward then grabbed his double hat-trick goal in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, giving Musa his sixth and United a stunning 9-0 lead going into the break.

