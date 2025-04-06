Nottingham Forest Missed Aina’s Defensive Quality Against Aston Villa –Hargreaves

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves says the absence of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina contributed to Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in Saturday’s Premier League.



The Nigerian international was nursing an injury that kept him out of the encounter at Villa Park.



Speaking with Premier League Production, the former England international stated that Aina’s presence would have brought some sense of stability.

Read Also: Nottingham Forest Boss Confirms Awoniyi’s Injury Blow



“Nuno Espírito Santo mentioned there Ola Aina didn’t play, and they didn’t have the two strikers,” Hargreaves explained.



“So they had to try and find something else, but again, you cannot start well, and you can’t afford to concede.”







