‘A Great Win’ — Onyeka Reflects On Coventry City’s Victory Over West Brom

Coventry City midfielder Frank Onyeka has reflected on the team’s away win over West Bromwich Albion, Completesports.com reports.

Frank Lampard’s side defeated their hosts 2-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Rudoni sealed all three points for the Sky Blue.

Onyeka put up an impressive performance in the game, and was named Man of the Match.

Coventry City maintained top spot on the Championship table following the win.

Onyeka On Massive Win

Onyeka declared that it was a great away win for his side.

“It’s really nice, I like it, we just keep going. It’s a great win away from home,” Onyeka told Sky Sports.

“I know it’s quite difficult, but it’s all about winning. I’m happy that we got the win today and also the last game.”

Key To Victory

Onyeka also said Coventry City’s defensive shape played a crucial role in the crucial victory.

“I mean, we know that especially in the first half when they tried to break us down, but we just decided to stay in the middle block. Don’t give them anything. I think that’s what helped us in the second half,” he added.

