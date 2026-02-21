Tottenham vs Arsenal: Title Race Gets Hotter As Gunners Face Struggling Spurs In High-Stakes Derby

Tottenham vs Arsenal: The Gunners are set to make a short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a blockbuster Premier League clash against Spurs on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The Gunners are seeking to return to winning ways in the north London derby against Spurs, who could take advantage of the pressure that Mikel Arteta’s side have faced in recent matches.

Tottenham Vs Arsenal: Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Tottenham

Tottenham are currently having a disappointing 2025/26 season where they are just two places above the relegation zone following an eight game winless streak in the league including a stunning 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United which resulted in the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

Former Juventus boss, Igor Tudor was contracted by Spurs on an interim basis and this Tottenham vs Arsenal derby will present the Croatian an opportunity to win the fans over.

Tottenham are still without a win in the league since the turn of the year and they are just one of the two sides alongside Crystal Palace yet to secure three points in a match.

Arsenal

Following a very impressive first half of the season where they lost just two games across all competitions, Arsenal seem to be falling off the radar in the second and final part of the campaign.

The Gunners though, are still very much alive in all four fronts including having their spot in the Carabao Cup final booked, they are having troubles in the Premier League where they are still the table toppers.

As per Tottenham vs Arsenal, Arteta’s side have won just 10 points in their last seven league matches thereby missing multiple opportunities to extend their lead at the top.

Two back-to back draws against Brentford and Wolves have seen them just five points clear ahead of second-place Manchester City having played one game more.

The Tottenham vs Arsenal north London derby will be seen as a very important match in the title race with City set to entertain Newcastle United a day prior.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Head-To-Head Statistics

The two London sides have met 198 times — Tottenham vs Arsenal and Arsenal vs Tottenham — with the Gunners recording victories on 85 occasions to Spurs’ 61, while 52 matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal have won each of their last four games against the 2024/25 Europa League winners. In fact, the Lilywhites have won just two of their last 11 meetings with their arch-rivals.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Key Players Analysis

Tottenham

Micky Van de Ven

Van de Ven is a player, who has performed admirably well for Tottenham this season. The Netherlands international, whilst doing an incredible job in the heart of the Spurs’ defence has also contributed heavily attacking wise as he is currently the team’s second highest goal scorer with seven strikes to his name.

The centre-back is known for his exceptional burst of pace, composure on the ball, and strong physical presence.

Dominic Solanke

Solanke has been an impressive figure for Spurs since his return from a long-term injury lay-off. The 28-year-old has netted four goals in the last seven matches.

Solanke is a high-pressing centre-forward, who combines physical presence with technical skill, excelling in hold-up play, intelligent movement with a keen eye for goal.

Arsenal

Declan Rice

Rice has been a massive member of the Arsenal’s team with his strong defensive qualities which include tackling, ball winning and positional awareness. He also possesses the ability to make imperious dead ball deliveries which has been a crucial element in the Gunners’ tactics.

The 26-year-old has 14 goal contributions (four goals and 10 assists) across all competitions which also signals his influence in the team’s attack.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel has been immense for Arsenal both in defence and in the attack this term.

The Brazilian is an aggressive left-footed central defender known for his physicality, aerial dominance, speed, and technical ability, blending strong defensive instincts like tackling and intercepting while contributing to build-up play through short passes and forward distribution.

The centre-back has also contributed massively in the Gunners’ attack most especially in set-pieces as he has notched four goals and four assists.

Team News

Tottenham

Tottenham have a lengthy list of absentees going into the north London derby.

Mohammed Kudus, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies have all been ruled out of this encounter.

James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski remain out due to long-term injuries.

Cristian Romero is still serving a four-match ban following his red card against Manchester United.

The Lilywhites are set to welcome Richarlison and Pedro Porro back to the team against Arsenal following their recovery from injury.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are doubts for the trip to Tottenham as they were forced off in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday night with the former having recently returned from injury.

Martin Odegaard is set to return to the team as Arteta is hopeful of having his skipper back ahead of the game on Sunday despite missing Arsenal’s last two games with the knee injury he suffered against Brentford.

Tottenham vs Arsenal — this encounter might come too soon for Kai Havertz, who is expected to be sidelined until March due to a muscular injury.

Mikel Merino is certainly out of the clash as he is expected to miss the remainder of the season owing to a foot injury.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Possible Starting Line-Ups

Tottenham (4-3-3):

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Gallagher; Kolo-Muani, Solanke, Simons

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres



