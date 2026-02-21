Lookman Scores First La Liga Goal To Help Atletico Defeat Espanyol

Ademola Lookman opened his La Liga goals account as Atlético Madrid came from behind to claim a 4-2 win against Espanyol on Saturday.

The win ended a three-game goal drought in LaLiga and avoiding what would have been Atletico’s first four-game winless run in the competition since December 2021.

He netted and also provided an assist in his side’s 4-0 win against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Lookman had scored in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League since joining Atletico from Atalanta, in the January transfer window.

The 2024 African Player of the Year, put Atletico 3-1 ahead after timing his run to perfection, and nodded a diving header home at the back post from a corner.

Espanyol, who have picked up just two points in the Spanish top flight since the turn of the year, started well at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and found the opener on eight minutes through Jofre Carreras.

But their lead did not last long. Alexander Sorloth equalised, firing into the bottom corner with 21 minutes on the clock.

Giuliano Simeone then gave Atletico a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute and Alexander Sørloth also scored for Diego Simeone’s men as he got their fourth goal in the 72 minute.

Edu Expósito netted late for Espanyol but it wasn’t enough to inspire a dramatic comeback as they now extend their winless run to eight games.

By James Agberebi



