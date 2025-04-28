‘A Significant Morale Booster’ — Salisu Hails Nasarawa United’s Win Over Heartland

Nasarawa United head coach Salisu Yusuf has thumbed up his team’s hard-earned victory over Heartland.

The Solid Miners defeated Heartland 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 35 encounter at the Pantami Stadium on Sunday.

Anas Yusuf fired home the decisive goal late in the first half, his 15th league goal of the campaign.

The win boosted Nasarawa United’s chances of escaping the drop with three matches left before the end of the season.

Yusuf declared that the win will boost his team’s morale in their remaining fixtures.

“This win is a significant morale booster for our team, and we are proud of every player’s effort,” Yusuf, a former Super Eagles assistant coach told the club’s media.

“With three matches remaining before the League comes to an end, we are focused on taking it one game at a time and pushing for every point possible.

“Our warmest gratitude to the sports stakeholders in Gombe State, including the Government State Government, Gombe State Football Association, the combined forces of Gombe United FC and Doma United FC and their wonderful Supporters’ Clubs, the local media, and many more too numerous to mention.

“We are overwhelmed by the massive support and solidarity shown to us. This feels like home away from home for us.

“As long as we are here, we will continue to reward their support for us and the good people of Nasarawa State.”

By Adeboye Amosu



