BREAKING: Remo Stars Crowned NPFL Champions After Win Over Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars claimed the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title after a nervy 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday.

Olamilekan Adedayo netted the winning goal for Daniel Ogunmodede’s side six minutes from time.

Remo Stars top the standings with 68 points from 35 games.

Second-placed Rivers United have 58 points from same number matches.

Remo Stars made history as the first privately owned club to win the NPFL title after defunct Udoji United in 1996.

The Sky Blue Stars are also the first club from the South West to win the trophy after defunct Julius Berger in 2000.

The Ikenne club will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.

By Adeboye Amosu






