    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    AC Milan Ready To Sell Chukwueze

    Adeboye Amosu

    Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to sell their Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

    According to reports emanating from Italy, Chukwueze will listen to offers for the player at the end of the season.

    The 25-year-old has struggled to impress since arriving the San Siro from Spanish club Villarreal three years ago.

    The Nigeria international was close to joining Premier League club, Fulham in January.

    Chukwueze also turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last summer.

    Clubs in the Premier League, LaLiga and Saudi Arabia are still interested in the pacy winger.

    He has scored thrice in 24 league appearances for AC Milan this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


