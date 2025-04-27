Serie A: Lookman Features As Atalanta Hold Lecce

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman played all 90 minutes as Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw against Lecce in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 28th appearance, has netted 13 goals and bagged five assists.



Lecce took the lead in the 29th minute after Karlsson converted a penalty to silence the home supporters.

However, the host leveled parity in the 78th minute thanks to another penalty that was awarded to Atalanta and converted by Mateo Retegui.



Lookman came closer moments later, his angled drive parried by Falcone’s legs at the near post.



All efforts by both teams to seal victory proved abortive as the game ended 1-1.



