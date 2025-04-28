Osimhen Delighted With Galatasaray’s Big Win Over Eyupspor

Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement following Galatasaray’s 5-1 thumping of Eyupspor in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored once and also registered an assist in the victory.

It was Osimhen’s 22nd league goal of the campaign for the Yellow and Reds.

The 26-year-old has so far racked up 31 goals and seven assists in 36 games across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

The victory takes Galatasaray to 80 points, maintaining their five-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe.

“I’m very happy because we won. Winning this match was very important. We needed more points. I’m very happy to have contributed with one goal and one assist. I’m also happy for Morata,” he was quoted by SPOR.

“These points are very important on the path to the championship. As Galatasaray, we are focused on ourselves and approach each match separately. We will look forward to the next match.”

Galatasaray will host Sivasspor in their next league game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



