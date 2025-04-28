Morata Labels Osimhen One Of World’s Best Strikers

Alvaro Morata has once again labelled his Galatasaray’s teammate Victor Osimhen one of the best strikers in the world.

The duo starred in Galatasaray’s 5-1 thrashing of Eyupspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday.

Osimhen registered one goal and one assist in the big win.

Morata, who took the place of Gabriel Sara in the 67th minute grabbed a brace.

The 32-year-old, who arrived Galatasaray from Serie A giants AC Milan in January has contributed four goals in eight league appearances for the Yellow and Reds.

“Osimhen is a great person and one of the best centre forwards in the world,” Morata was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I hope we will all celebrate the championship together. This is an incredible country, my family is very happy here, I want it to continue like this.”

By Adeboye Amosu



