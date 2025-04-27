NPFL: Enyimba Beat Rangers In Enugu, Abia Warriors Stop Shooting Stars

Enyimba beat Rangers 2-1 in thrilling oriental derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Innocent Gabriel gave Enyimba the lead in the 21st minute, while Ekenne Awazie doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Chiedozie Okorie reduced the deficit for Rangers in the 66th minute.

Enyimba moved to fifth position on the table with 52 points from 35 matches.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors defeated Shooting Stars 3-1 to reclaim third position on the log.

Adejoh Ojonugwa, Anthony Ijoma and Sunday Megwo were on target for Abia Warriors in the game.

Ikorodu City dropped to fourth position after going down to a 2-1 loss against Akwa United in Uyo.

Wisdom Ubani opened scoring for Ikorodu City after 19 minutes.

Akwa United won the game through goals from Uche Sabastine and Osoba Kabir.

In Ilorin, Kwara United recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing already relegated Lobi Stars 4-0.

Junior Aimufua bagged a brace with Wasiu Alalade and Adeshina Gata scoring the other goals for Tunde Sanni’s side

Former champions Plateau United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Bendel Insurance at the New Jos Stadium.

Sadiq Adams grabbed a brace for Mbwas Mangut’s side.

Bendel Insurance got their goal through Stanley Okoroma in stoppage time.

Full Results

Plateau Utd 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Kwara Utd 4-0 Lobi Stars

Rangers 1-2 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Katsina Utd

Abia Warriors 3-1 3SC

Bayelsa Utd 2-1 El-Kanemi

Akwa Utd 2-1 Ikorodu City

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Heartland

By Adeboye Amosu



