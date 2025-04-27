Awoniyi Features As Man City Beat Forest To Reach FA Cup Final

Manchester City defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to reach their third straight FA Cup final.

In action for Forest was Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi who replaced Chris Wood in the 71st minute.

His Nigerian teammate Ola Aina was not in action as he is still sidelined with injury.

Goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol kept alive City’s hopes of avoiding a rare season without a trophy.

Lewis scored inside two minutes when he was fed by Mateo Kovacic and given time and space to fire into the bottom corner.

The halftime introduction of Anthony Elanga almost turned the tie for Forest, but he scuffed Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross wide with his first touch.

City punished the miss five minutes later when Gvardiol nodded home from a corner.

Forest went close to pulling one back as Morgan Gibbs-White and substitute Awoniyi hit the woodwork.

The Cityzens comfortably closed the game out and will face Crystal Palace, who beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday, in the final on May 17.



