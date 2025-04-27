Osimhen Bags 22nd League Goal, Provides Assist In Galatasaray’s 5-1 Away Win

Victor Osimhen scored and also provided an assist as Galatasaray thrashed Eyupspor 5-1 away, in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Osimhen has now taken his league goals to 22 and has five assists in 26 appearances in the Turkish topflight.

The Super Eagles striker has scored 31 goals with six assists in 36 games across all competitions this campaign.

Also, the 26-year-old has netted five times in his last five appearances.

Osimhen set up teammate Roland Sallai who put Galatasaray 1-0 ahead in the 29th minute.

Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira made it 2-0 on 56 minutes before Osimhen added the third goal in the 71st minute.

Luccas Claro pulled a goal back for Eyupspor on 79 minutes but Alvaro Morata scored on 87 minutes to make it 4-1.

Morata grabbed his second goal in the 90th minute to end the encounter 5-1.

The win means Galatasaray are on 80 points and five points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce in the league table.

By James Agberebi



