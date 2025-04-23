Abramovich Finally Speaks Up On Controversial Chelsea Sale

Roman Abrahimovic has reportedly discussed for the first time, his forced sale of Chelsea.

The former Blues owner, who guided the club to its most trophy-laden era in history, has conducted his first round of interviews since he last spoke to Forbes in 2021 in preparation for a new book that will be released this summer.

The UK government still sanctions Abramovich because of his claimed ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Boris Johnson’s Conservative government first imposed sanctions on him.

The 58-year-old had to sell the Premier League club to the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium after his assets were frozen.

According to The Mirror, Abramovich has done two interviews regarding the sale. One was in January in Abu Dhabi, and the other was a year earlier in Istanbul, where Abramovich spends the majority of his time.

The Russian oligarch’s remarks will be featured in Nick Purewall’s upcoming book, Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC.

Other stories from the 95-day buyer hunt, which Raine Bank oversaw under government supervision, will also be included in the book.

During Abramovich’s time as the owner of Chelsea, the west London-based club won 21 major trophies including five Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League and two Europa League trophies, five FA Cups, three League Cups and a host of other trophies.

In 2010, the club also won the league and FA Cup double for the first time ever.



