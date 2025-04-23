I’d Like To Become A Coach One Day –Iniesta

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has opened up on his ambitions in management after retiring from football last October.

“I’d like to become a coach one day,” he said in an interview with El Pais (via Tribuna.

“There’s still time. I’m still in the early stages. But yes, I like it.”

Iniesta also recently spoke about his hopes of returning to Barcelona someday.

The midfielder believes a treble for the current side under Hansi Flick is not out of grasp as they look forward to the Copa del Rey final.

Iniesta started his professional career through La Masia, the Barcelona youth academy, after an early migration from his birthplace, and impressed from an early age.

He made his first-team debut aged 18 in 2002 and began playing regularly during the 2004–05 season and remained in the team until 2018.

Iniesta was an integral part of the Barcelona sides that won two historic trebles in 2009 and 2015, and his 35 trophies, which include nine La Ligas and four UEFA Champions League titles, make him the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time.

After 22 years at Barcelona, Iniesta signed for J1 League club Vissel Kobe in 2018.

After leaving the club in 2023, he signed for UAE Pro League club Emirates and eventually retired in October 2024.

He won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010, scoring the goal in the 1-0 win against the Netherlands after extra-time.

Also, he was part of the Spanish teams that won the 2008 and 2012 European Championship.



