Serie A giants AC Milan are targeting KRC Genk and Nigeria international striker Tolu Arokodare.

The Rossoneri need to offload player in order to fund the reinforcements needed for a total revamp under new coach Max Allegri this summer.



Several transfer have already been completed, with Tijjani Reijnders sold to Manchester City and Theo Hernandez Al-Hilal bound.

One player Milan are desperate to get rid of is former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who has struggled to impress since he arrived as a free agent from in 2022.

Locked down to a contract until June 2026, Origi failed in a loan experience at Nottingham Forest, then this season did not play at all, as he was relegated to the Milan youth team.

The 30-year-old Belgian was spotted at club headquarters on Thursday afternoon to discuss the termination by mutual consent of his contract, but has still not worked out the terms, as he wants compensation. His salary is worth a massive €4m net per year.

Meanwhile, according to Tuttosport Milan are looking to sign Arokodare.

The 24-year-old has one goal in four senior appearances for Nigeria’s Super Eagles and made the move from Amiens to Genk in January 2023 for €5m.

He scored 23 goals with seven assists in 45 competitive appearances for Genk this season.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2025 Unity Cup held in London in May.

In this month’s (June) international friendly match with Russia which ended 1-1, he opened his international goals account by gwtting the equaliser.

He capped his impressive performance for Genk last season by clinching the Ebony award.

By James Agberebi



