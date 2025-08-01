Adamawa Governor Gifts Super Falcons Coach Madugu N50m, House

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has rewarded Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu with N50m, and a three-bedroom bungalow, reports Completesports.com.

Madugu guided the Super Falcons to win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons rallied from two goals down to beat Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Madugu, who hails from Numan LGA in Adamawa State was hosted by Fintiri at the Government House, Yola on Friday.

Proud Moment For Adamawa State

Fintiri praised Madugu for bringing honour to the state, and also for his technical brilliance.

Read Also:Governor Uzodimma Rewards Imo-Born WAFCON 2024 Super Falcons Stars With ₦70m Cash Gift

“It is a proud moment for us in Adamawa that one of our own has led Nigeria to victory on the continental stage,” Fintiri said at the reception.

“His technical intelligence and focus have brought honor not just to Nigeria but to Adamawa State as well.”

Challenge To Do More For Nigeria

Madugu thanked the governor and people of Adamawa State for the warm reception accorded him.

“I’m overwhelmed by what is happening today. I thank God and the government of Adamawa State for this recognition,” he said.

“When I took up this role, I saw it as a challenge to prove that northerners, too, can lead at the highest levels. It was a personal mission to leave a legacy that will inspire respect for our state.”

By Adeboye Amosu



