Big Boost --Lamina Reacts After Galatasaray Signed Osimhen

Galatasaray star Mario Lemina says the permanent signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will serve as a big boost for the team.



Osimhen completed a permanent move to Galatasaray in a €75 million deal, which is now the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history.

His transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for $23 million (20 million euros) in July last year.



The contract reportedly includes a 10% sell-on clause and performance-based bonuses tied to the number of goals he scores.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star had earlier enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Istanbul-based club, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances and helping Galatasaray lift the league title.



His impact endeared him to fans, who turned out in large numbers at the Atatürk Airport to welcome him upon his return.



Reacting to development, Lamina via his official Instagram handle stated that Osimhen’s return is a huge boast for the team.



“Huge one ahead my brother!”



