Adams, Ejuke Get New Coach At Sevilla

Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke will now work under a new coach at Sevilla following the appointment of Luis García Plaza.

Sevilla sacked their former head coach Matías Almeyda on Monday.

Plaza signed a contract with the Rojiblancos until 2027.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Oviedo 2.77 1xBet X Draw 3.46 1xBet Sevilla 2.73 1xBet

“Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Madrid-born coach Luis García Plaza (01/12/1972), who will take charge of the first team until 2027,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 53-year-old started his coaching career with Spanish club Unión Deportiva Altea.

Most recently, he managed Deportivo Alavés. He led the team to promotion to La Liga and subsequently secured their place in the top division, before leaving Mendizorroza in December 2024.



