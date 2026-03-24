Eze To Miss Action For One Month Due To Calf Problem

Eberechi Eze is set to be sidelined for around one month due to a calf injury, reports Completesports.com.

Eze sustained the injury during Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen last week.

The injury caused him to miss Sunday’s Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City and withdraw from the latest England squad.

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According to the BBC, the attacking midfielder could miss between four to six weeks.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 2.34 1xBet X Draw 3.56 1xBet Arsenal 3.27 1xBet

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta stated that Eze will have a scan this week to ascertain the extent of the injury.

The loss of Eze will come as a blow to Arsenal as they pursue three trophies, with crucial Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup fixtures on the horizon.

The Gunners will face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final after the international break.



