Trabzonspor Reject Saudi Approach For Onuachu

Trabzonspor are unwilling to let Paul Onuachu leave this summer despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and across Europe.

Onuachu joined Trabzonspor on a permanent transfer from Southampton for around €5.6m last summer.

The 31-year-old has made a significant impact in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Nigeria international has registered 23 goals and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm.

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Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Ahli reportedly have strong interest in the striker.

They are prepared to offer the striker a salary four times higher than what he currently earns at Trabzonspor.

Onuachu is also reluctant to leave Trabzonspor at this time, having formed a strong connection with the club’s supporters.

The striker is contracted to Fatih Tekke’s side until 2028, with the option to extend for a further year.



