Being A Tough Defender Part Of My DNA –Rudiger

German international Antonio Rüdiger has defended his sometimes controversial style of play and has also been critical of himself.

“I don’t want to be a troublemaker, I want to provide stability and security. The discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility that I have not lived up to in some moments,” the central defender told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (via Blue News).

Most recently, there was a controversial incident at the beginning of March during his club Real Madrid’s 0:1 draw against FC Getafe.

Rüdiger hit Getafe professional Diego Rico, who was lying on the ground, in the face. The latter complained that Rüdiger had acted deliberately and could have seriously injured him.

The referee did not penalize the scene. Rüdiger later said that Rico had exaggerated a little.

“Being a tough defender is part of my DNA. If you want to be a one-on-one specialist at this level, you can’t be a nice companion,” said the 33-year-old.

“If I take away that intensity and that dedication, that playing on the edge, I’m only worth half as much. This ‘edge’ is exactly what brought me to Real Madrid.”



