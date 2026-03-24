Tella Commits Future To Bayer Leverkusen With New Contract

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Nathan Tella has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract, reports Completesports.com.

Tella, who joined the Bundesliga club from Sky Bet Championship side Southampton in 2023 penned a new contract to 30 June, 2031.

The Nigeria international’s earlier deal was set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Tella Happy With New Deal

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The 26-year-old sees his long-term commitment to Leverkusen as an expression of a special relationship.

“I really feel at home at Bayer 04, the first few years have seen a lot of fantastic successes,” Tella told the club’s official website.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayer Leverkusen 1.46 1xBet X Draw 5.18 1xBet VfL Wolfsburg 7.21 1xBet

“It’s great fun to now be part of the development of a new and powerful team. I’m sure we will achieve our goals again in the coming years.”

Leverkusen Laud Winger

Managing Director Sport Simon Rolfes described the former Burnley player a top performer.

“We are delighted we will be keeping a likeable and top-class professional in our ranks over the long term. Nathan Tella is a top performer on the pitch and an enormously important player in the dressing room,” declared Rolfes.

“His identification with Bayer 04 is evident and visible every day. In sporting terms, his pace and footballing ability are the outstanding qualities Nathan brings to our team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



