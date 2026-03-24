Fritz: Werder Bremen Took Big Risk To Sign Boniface

Werder Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz has disclosed that the club took a big risk to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface on laon last summer from Bayer Leverkusen.



Recall that the Nigerian international has struggled significantly with form and fitness, managed only two assists, and did not score a goal in 11 appearances.



In a chat with the German outlet Mopo, Fritz stated that the risk the club took on Boniface has failed to yield positive results.

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“To take a manageable financial risk and to have the courage to see the opportunity.



“On the one hand, we wanted to develop Keke, and on the other hand, we also wanted to acquire the quality that Victor undoubtedly possesses.



“As things stand now, we have to say that it hasn’t worked out in that form,” he said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayer Leverkusen 1.46 1xBet X Draw 5.18 1xBet VfL Wolfsburg 7.21 1xBet



