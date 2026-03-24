Fritz: Werder Bremen Took Big Risk To Sign Boniface

Werder Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz has disclosed that the club took a big risk to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface on laon last summer from Bayer Leverkusen.
Recall that the Nigerian international has struggled significantly with form and fitness, managed only two assists, and did not score a goal in 11 appearances.
In a chat with the German outlet Mopo, Fritz stated that the risk the club took on Boniface has failed to yield positive results.
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“To take a manageable financial risk and to have the courage to see the opportunity.
“On the one hand, we wanted to develop Keke, and on the other hand, we also wanted to acquire the quality that Victor undoubtedly possesses.
“As things stand now, we have to say that it hasn’t worked out in that form,” he said.
Just like chelsea and some other elite club would have taken a risk if they had sign osimhen….
I have never seen a player who is as injury prone like that dude….
A player that spends more time in the hospital than on the pitch!
Now he is 4 weeks out due to injury.
So imagine if chelsea had sign him….
They will be sweating their a$$ out just to keep him fit cos chelsea within that four weeks of his absence now (lets take for instance) will play man city and man u….
And these are crunch encounters…..
And back to this boniface.
This guy is more interested in memes, savage reply and livestream that in his career…
Osimhen own is instagram, partying, women, club and … smh!!
God help our footballers!!!