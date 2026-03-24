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    Adams, Ejuke To Play Under New Coach At Sevilla After Almeyda’s Sack

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke will play under a new coach at Sevilla, following the sacking of Matias Almeyda.

    “Matías Almeyda has been relieved of his duties as Sevilla FC first team head coach,” the club announced on their website.

    “The Argentinian coach leaves the club after 32 official matches as coach, 29 at LALIGA and 3 more at Copa del Rey after his arrival on last June.

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    “Sevilla FC want to thank Matias Almeyda and his team for his efforts and profesionalism and wish him the best for the future.”

    Almeyda’s dismissal followed Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by ​Valencia.

    The ​52-year-old ⁠Argentine, who is serving a ​seven-match ban ​for ⁠confronting a match official, joined Sevilla ⁠in ​June.

    The Europa League record holder ⁠are 15th ​in the standings with ​31 points from 29 matches and have ​managed only one ​win in their last ‌eight ⁠league games.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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