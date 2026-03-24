Adams, Ejuke To Play Under New Coach At Sevilla After Almeyda’s Sack

Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke will play under a new coach at Sevilla, following the sacking of Matias Almeyda.

“Matías Almeyda has been relieved of his duties as Sevilla FC first team head coach,” the club announced on their website.

“The Argentinian coach leaves the club after 32 official matches as coach, 29 at LALIGA and 3 more at Copa del Rey after his arrival on last June.

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“Sevilla FC want to thank Matias Almeyda and his team for his efforts and profesionalism and wish him the best for the future.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Oviedo 2.77 1xBet X Draw 3.46 1xBet Sevilla 2.75 1xBet

Almeyda’s dismissal followed Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by ​Valencia.

The ​52-year-old ⁠Argentine, who is serving a ​seven-match ban ​for ⁠confronting a match official, joined Sevilla ⁠in ​June.

The Europa League record holder ⁠are 15th ​in the standings with ​31 points from 29 matches and have ​managed only one ​win in their last ‌eight ⁠league games.



