Fulham Ready To Splash Cash For Chukwueze

Fulham are prepared to sign Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent transfer from AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old arrived the Craven Cottage on season-long loan last September.

Fulham have the option to sign the tricky winger permanently for €24m.

Read Also:Galatasaray Give Update On Osimhen’s Surgery

Despite a not particularly impressive contribution of three goals and four assists in 19 competitive games, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Fulham have decided to buy Chukwueze outright.

The Nigeria international joined AC Milan fron Spanish club Villarreal for €21.1m plus up to €7m add-ons in 2023.

Chukwueze failed to make an impact at the San Siro, scoring just eight goals, and providing six assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

The highlight of the winger’s Fulham career so far is the brace scored in the Premier League against Manchester City.

By Adeboye Amosu



