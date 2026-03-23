NIKE Unveils New Super Eagles Kits

Sportswear giant Nike has officially unveiled the new home and away jerseys for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The unveiling of the new home and away kits was announced on the team’s X handle on Monday.

The home kit features a vibrant light green base with darker green panels and a subtle dotted fade pattern, accented by the Nigeria Football Federation crest and Nike swoosh.

“This kit continues their tradition of street-ready designs that make a statement far beyond the field,” the product description of the kit reads on Nike’s website.

The away kit boasts a clean white base adorned with dynamic green flame motifs rising from the lower body across the front, back, and sleeves.

It is complemented by a dark green shallow V-neck collar and black-trimmed cuffs.

According to Nike, the two designs emphasise performance fabric with Dri-FIT technology and incorporate sustainable materials.

The launch comes at a time when Super Eagles are preparing for a four-team friendly tournament with Jordan, Iran and Costa Rica.



