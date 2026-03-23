NPFL: Rivers United Stumble Again In Title Race, Abia Warriors Secure Home Victory

Rivers United stumbled again in their title bid going down 4-1 to Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium on Monday.

Finidi George’s team aimed to return to the top of the table following Rangers’ 2–0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday, but instead suffered a heavy defeat away from home.

Two quick-fire goals from Ngei Oluka-Efor and Abubakar Abdullahi put the Solid Miners in a comfortable lead in the early moments of the game.

Chimezie Victor added the third for Nasarawa United in the 15th minute, while Taiwo Abdulrafiu pulled a goal back for Rivers United in the 24th minute.

JoFrank Istifanus restored Nasarawa United’s three-goal lead two minutes before the hour mark.

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Nasarawa United moved to third position on the table with 50 points from 31 games.

Rivers United remain in second position 52 points from same number of matches.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

Suraju Lawal gave Abia Warriors the lead after seven minutes, while Casmir Azubuike doubled the advantage in the 65th minute.

Joseph Godfrey reduced the deficit for Tornadoes 10 minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



