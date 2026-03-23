NPFL: Abd’Allah Hails Remo Stars’ Win, Eyes Victory Against El-Kanemi

Usman Abd’Allah expressed relief after Remo Stars secured a victory over El-Kanemi Warriors in their Matchday 31 clash in the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday.

The Sky Blue Stars rallied from a goal down to win the keenly contested encounter 3-1.

Ibrahim Yahaya gave Kwara United the lead in the 34th minute.

Ahmed Akinyele restored for parity for Remo Stars three minutes later.

Haruna Hadi and Victor Mbaoma scored for the hosts in the second half.

Abd’Allah Relieved With Win

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“I think the plan is going on well, our main target was to win the game, get the three points because we really need the points,” Abd’Allah told the club’s media.

“The last home game, we lost concentration, and nearly lost the match, but thank God we were able to manage things, and get the three points.”

Brighter Times Ahead

Abd’Allah further reflected on his team’s performance in the game.

“Even when we were down 1-0 , i was still hopeful . We have been playing well just that the goals have not been coming. That’s what we need to work on . The players are responding well, including the new ones,”added the gaffer.

Ready For Task Ahead

The title holders will be away to Maiduguri this weekend where they will face El-kanemi Warriors

Abd’Allah is upbeat they can get a favourable result.

‘I’m optimistic, if we can get the three points in Maiduguri, then things will be fine for us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



