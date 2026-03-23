Guardiola Makes EPL Title Claims After Carabao Cup Title Win

Despite leading Manchester City to a ninth Carabao Cup title, Pep Guardiola has said the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose.

The Cityzens beat the Gunners in Sunday’s final inside the Wembley Stadium, to secure their first trophy in almost 22 months.

They were thoroughly dominant in the second half and deserved to beat Mikel Arteta’s side thanks to two headers from Nico O’Reilly.

Shortly after the game, Guardiola was posed with plenty of questions in his post-match ninterview and one of those was focused on the title race.

In response, Guardiola said he would love to be nine points ahead of Arsenal and feels the Gunners have the advantage.

Guardiola told Sky Sports (via arsenalnews.co.uk): “I would love to be nine points in front to be honest. It’s in their hands. I, personally, need an incredible break. I’m exhausted. And after, we’ll see step by step. Dropping points against West Ham punished us a lot. But, we’ll try.”

Also Read: Arsenal Will Win EPL And FA Cup Titles –Ex-Man United Star Predicts

The Gunners moved nine points clear of Man City at the top of the league after the latter failed to beat West Ham United at the London Stadium this month.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 2.35 1xBet X Draw 3.58 1xBet Arsenal 3.23 1xBet

This was the second-straight league game that the Cityzens drew. They played out a 2-2 stalemate against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium prior to that.

Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace, but Arsenal no doubt have their title destiny in their own hands and have everything to lose.

It would take two defeats in their final seven matches to bring Man City back in the mix. Even then, their goal difference could be superior to the Cityzens (currently +7).

The international break has come at the right time for the Gunners. The club have the opportunity to get over the Cup final disappointment before the season run-in.

Arsenal will be in FA Cup quarter-final action at Southampton after the international break.

They will then take on Sporting CP on the road in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final before returning to league duties against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on April 11.



