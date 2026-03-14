Adams Fired Up For Barcelona Challenge – Sevilla Boss Almeyda

Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda says Akor Adams is in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s LaLiga clash with Barcelona.

Adams was on target in Sevilla’s 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

It was the Nigeria international’s first goal in five league outings for the Rojiblancos.

Adams scored in Sevilla’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium last October.

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The forward’s international teammate, Chidera Ejuke also bagged an assist in the game.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Barcelona 1.31 1xBet X Draw 6.76 1xBet Sevilla 9.7 1xBet

Almeyda Backs Motivated Adams

Almeyda said the striker is motivated to impress again against the Blaugurana.

“Well, what I can tell is that he’s doing well. Like all his teammates, he’s motivated, aware of what’s at stake. Everything we’re playing for is very close, and everyone is important,” Almeyda declared ahead of the game.

“And whenever the strikers score, that’s what we need. So I’d say that after scoring a goal, he must be very motivated. Especially with the opponent we’re going to face.”

By Adeboye Amosu



