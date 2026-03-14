‘He Has Character’ — Okonkwo Applauded After Wrexham Grind Out Win Over Swansea

Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson was full of praise for Arthur Okonkwo following his side’s home win over Swansea City.

The Red Dragons beat their Welsh rivals 2-0 at home on Friday night.

The victory strengthened the Dragons’ grip on a Championship play-off place.

Wrexham moved six points clear of seventh-placed Southampton following the win.

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Okonkwo produced an important early save to deny Championship top scorer Zan Vipotnik when the striker was through on goal.

The Nigerian received the Man of the Match award in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Parkinson commended the goalkeeper for showing strong character in the game.

“There’s lot of key moments tonight. I think Arthur making that save after after what happened down at their place show why he’s been part of a successful team, because he is got character,” Parkinson was quoted by BBC Sport.

By Adeboye Amosu



