Nigerian Striker Completes Move To Kazakhstan’s FC Kaisar

Nigerian striker Imoh Ezekiel has completed a move to Kazakhstan Premier League club FC Kaisar, reports Completesports.com.

Ezekiel previously played for Albanian club, KF Pogradeci.

The 32-year-old left KF Pogradeci in January, allowing him to move to FC Kaisar on a free transfer.

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The vastly travelled forward previously played for clubs in Belgium, Qatar, Spain, and Turkey.

It would be recalled that former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses recently linked up with FC Kaisar.

The duo are in line to make their debut for FC Kaisar against Astana next week Monday.



