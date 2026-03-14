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    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Nigerian Striker Completes Move To Kazakhstan’s FC Kaisar

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian striker Imoh Ezekiel has completed a move to Kazakhstan Premier League club FC Kaisar, reports Completesports.com.

    Ezekiel previously played for Albanian club, KF Pogradeci.

    The 32-year-old left KF Pogradeci in January, allowing him to move to FC Kaisar on a free transfer.

    Read Also:‘One Of A Kind’ — Gabon Star Labels Osimhen Best Striker He’s Played With

    The vastly travelled forward previously played for clubs in Belgium, Qatar, Spain, and Turkey.

    It would be recalled that former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses recently linked up with FC Kaisar.

    The duo are in line to make their debut for FC Kaisar against Astana next week Monday.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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