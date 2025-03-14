Adams Recovering Fast From Injury — Sevilla Boss Pimienta

Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta has revealed Jerome Adams is recovering fast from his injury.

Adams sustained a calf injury in training last month.





The forward was initially expected to be sidelined for around seven weeks.

Pimienta stated that the Nigerian trained this week and will be back in action soon.

“We are very happy because everyone is recovering, and the infirmary is almost empty. Akor has done a good part of the training and is part of the process,” he told the club’s official website.

” Kike had some minor discomfort and we hope he can train tomorrow, and Vargas is fine, having overcome those minor discomforts. Everyone except Nianzou is part of the full process.”

Adams linked up with the Rojiblancos from Ligue 1, club Montpellier in January.

He has made one league appearance for Sevilla.

By Adeboye Amosu



