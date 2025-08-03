Adeboye: I Wasn’t Surprised Tinubu Rewarded Super Falcons For WAFCON Triumph

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he wasn’t surprised that President Bola Tinubu rewarded the Super Falcons for their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco.



Adeboye, who is a one-time boxer, gave the commendation while ministering on Sunday, August 3, at the church’s headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.



He preached on “the winning team” at the service which was dedicated to sports men and women.



Commenting on the recent victory of the Super Falcons at the Women African Cup of Nations, Adeboye thanked President Tinubu for the huge reward recalling that , “in our own days all we got was a handshake.”



“I thank the president for the gift to the falcons however. I don’t agree that the coaches should get less than the players. Without coaches the team will not succeed. God bless the coaches. God bless them because we need them.”

“Way back in 1960 I had a coach who gave us tough time. At a stage we confronted him and wondered if we being prepared to join the army.



“Today, I thank him for the strength he built in me. He would ask me to push the wall as if I want to pull it down. Your coach knows you can be better. If he does not push you hard then he is not a good coach.



“Don’t believe them that all that is important is taking part in a sporting event. If that is all that is important, how come they don’t give medals to failure. Nobody celebrates a loser.



“Years ago Nigeria won the world cup. The winning team were paraded all the way from the airport. When they lost in another match nobody knew when they entered the country.



“You must know how to win in life. It is not everybody who contest in a race that will win. To win you need wisdom. It is the principal thing. Get wisdom. Wisdom is better than strength. If you don’t know how to win you will lose.”



