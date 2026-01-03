AFCON 2025: 5 Super Eagles’ Standout Group Stage Performers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles made a commanding statement in the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, recording a perfect run of three wins from three matches to underline their title credentials in Morocco.

Beyond the impressive results, several players delivered outstanding individual performances, playing key roles in Nigeria’s dominance with goals, assists, leadership and defensive solidity.

In this article, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights five Super Eagles players whose displays stood out during the group phase for the three-time African champions.

Ademola Lookman

The Atalanta winger has picked up from where he left off at the last AFCON, where he registered three goals and one assist at Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.

The 28-year-old has been one of Nigeria’s top performers in Morocco, contributing two goals and two assists in the group stage.

Lookman scored the winning goal in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. He was also on target against Tunisia and provided two assists in the same match.

His impressive performances earned him a place in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Group Stage Best XI.

Raphael Onyedika

Before Nigeria’s final group match against the Cranes of Uganda, Onyedika’s only previous AFCON appearance came against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau at AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Earned Perfect AFCON 2025 Group Run, Must Stay Focused – Andrew Uwe

The Club Brugge midfielder, however, grabbed headlines with a superlative display against Uganda.

The 24-year-old netted twice in the Super Eagles’ 3-1 win and was duly named Man of the Match.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi was officially named Super Eagles captain on the eve of AFCON 2025, and the Beşiktaş midfielder has led by example throughout the group stage.

The 29-year-old was influential in Nigeria’s victories over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, anchoring the midfield with authority and composure.

The defensive midfielder also scored his first international goal in the hard-fought 3-2 win over Tunisia.

Alex Iwobi

The versatile midfielder delivered one of his finest performances in a Super Eagles shirt during Nigeria’s opening fixture against Tanzania, earning plaudits for his creativity and vision in midfield.

Iwobi set up Semi Ajayi for Nigeria’s opening goal with a sublime cross and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself.

The Fulham man received heavy criticism following Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in the final of AFCON 2023, but he has since won over many of his doubters with his impressive displays in Morocco.

Calvin Bassey

Much was expected of Bassey in Morocco following former captain William Troost-Ekong’s retirement from international football on the eve of the tournament, as well as the injury to young centre-back Benjamin Fredrick.

The defender, who turned 25 this week, has lived up to expectations, forming a solid partnership with the experienced Semi Ajayi at the heart of the Super Eagles’ defence.



