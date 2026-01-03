EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Earned Perfect AFCON 2025 Group Run, Must Stay Focused – Andrew Uwe

Andrew Uwe, a former Nigeria international, has praised the Super Eagles following their 100 per cent record in the group phase of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles — champions in 1980 (Lagos), 1994 (Tunisia) and 2013 (South Africa) — underlined their fourth-title ambitions with an emphatic group-stage performance, winning all three matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four.

Super Eagles Boost Hopes but Face Tough Knockout Test

Speaking from his base in Germany, the 58-year-old said the Super Eagles’ impressive showing in the group games has raised hopes of a possible fourth AFCON triumph. However, he cautioned that the team must remain focused as the tournament moves into the knockout phase.

Nigeria will face Southern African side Mozambique in a ‘tough’ Round of 16 encounter on Monday, 5 January 2026, at the 45,000-capacity Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco.

“They have done so well to reach this stage and, if you ask me, I would say their qualification is well deserved,” said the former Flying Eagles captain and ex-Leventis United platoon commander.

“The players really showed discipline, professionalism, unity and tactical awareness in the three group-stage games they played.”

Super Eagles’ Dominant Group C Campaign

The Super Eagles opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, edged Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 3–2 in a tense contest, before dispatching Uganda’s Cranes 3–1 in their final group match.

The results saw Nigeria top Group C with the maximum nine points, setting up a Round of 16 showdown against Mozambique.

“I will say a big congratulations to the team for qualifying for the Round of 16. It is a good achievement and a reward for their hard work so far,” Uwe added.

“But let’s be clear: this is not the time to rest on their oars. The real work starts now. The knockout phase is always tougher, and I think Mozambique are not in Morocco to admire the beauty of the city.”

AFCON Glory the Only Acceptable Target – Uwe

Uwe, a former Vandrezzer FC head coach, admitted that Nigeria possess a rich pool of experienced players and a strong AFCON pedigree capable of driving the team to the summit. He reminded the players that Nigerians expect nothing less than the trophy.

“The goal should be very clear — return home with the trophy. They must stay humble, remain focused and take every match as a final.

“If they do that, they have what it takes to go all the way.”

By Sab Osuji



