AFCON 2025: Chelle Reacts To Recognition As Group Stage Best Coach

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says his selection as Coach of the Group Phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is big motivation for him and his players.

Chelle earned the recognition after guiding the Super Eagles to three straight wins in the group stage.

Only the Desert Foxes of Algeria also have an hundred percent record at the AFCON 2025 finals.

The Super Eagles have also scored the highest number of goals in the competition (eight), one more than Algeria and Senegal, who have netted seven times.

Chelle dedicated the honour to his backroom staff, who according to him work tirelessly to make the team function.

“I am happy about this recognition. But I will like to give the credit to my backroom staff who work tirelessly to make the team function. This development is a good motivation for me, the players and the entire squad” the Malian told thenff.com.

“However, this is not why we are here. We are here for something bigger and better. We will not get ahead of ourselves and think we are the best. We will continue to work hard and stay focused for every match as it comes.”

Ademola Lookman was the only Super Eagles player named in the Group State Best X1.

By Adeboye Amosu



