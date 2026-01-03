AFCON 2025: Super Eagles, Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast Will Advance To Quarter Finals –Epalle

Former Cameroonian international Joel Epalle has predicted that the Super Eagles alongside Morocco, Egypt, and Ivory Coast will advance to the quarter finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions will face Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday night, while Morocco, Egypt, and the Ivory Coast will tackle Tanzania, Benin, and Burkina Faso, respectively.



In an interview with Cafonline, Epalle stated that the quartet are favourites to qualify for the next round.



“It will likely be a continuation of what the favorites showed in the group stage. There might be a few surprises, but given the matchups, logic will probably prevail with Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria advancing.

“The South Africa vs. Cameroon match deserves attention—Hugo Broos knows the Indomitable Lions well, having won the AFCON with them in 2017. Tactically, this could be one of the best matches of the Round of 16.”



Epalle also rated Mozambique as the most impressive team at the tournament, going by their structural play.



“I’d say Mozambique. I didn’t necessarily expect them to perform at this level. Tactically, they were very well organized. To go far in the AFCON, you need athletic qualities, but the Mozambicans are quite skillful—they played with freedom and confidence. Their football relied on sharp transitions, executed perfectly.



“Also, the fact that their players are mainly made from the local league and their coach is national too contributed. The coach, himself a former international, was able to implement his philosophy, and the players delivered.”



