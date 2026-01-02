AFCON 2025: Lookman Makes Group Stage Best X1, Chelle Best Coach

Ademola Lookman has been named in the Confederation of African Football, CAF, group stage Best X1 of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman has been one of the top performers in the competition.

The Nigerian winger registered two goals, and two assists in two appearances in the group stage.

The Atalanta winger was also named Man of the Match in the Super Eagles’ second group game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Egypt’s Mohamed El Shenawy earned his place in goal.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Abdi (Tunisia), Edmund Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), and Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo) made the back four.

Lookman is joined in midfield by Cameroon’s Carlos Baleba, and Morocco star Brahim Diaz.

The trio of Sadio Mané (Senegal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) made the top three in attack.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle was named the group stage best coach.

By Adeboye Amosu





